About

An Offline SMS based service providing nearby address and numbers based on location, also provide routes to them if needed. Further Features involve providing complete address from keyword. Also basic search features thus bringing internet offline in time of need. Any information can be easily found by using Google , but 32% of our population don't have Smartphone and also there are many people having smartphone but no internet access round the clock due to which people suffer a lot for finding basic needs especially when travelling to a particularplace. We've built a SMS based offline system where the user can get the required information in few basic steps by simple sending a message.